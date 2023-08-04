News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Fears over the future of Melton's Wilko store

Fears are growing that Melton Mowbray may soon lose another major town centre retailer.
By Nick Rennie
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:06 BST
The Wilko store in Melton MowbrayThe Wilko store in Melton Mowbray
The Wilko store in Melton Mowbray

The Wilko homewear shop, on Nottingham Street, could close if the discount chain does not get the new investment it needs soon to keep operating.

The company announced yesterday (Thursday) it had filed a notice to appoint administrators.

It is understood the business has attracted plenty of interest from investors but that the money pledged would not meet what it requires in the short term.

The Melton store is one of 400 it operates in the UK, with 12,000 people employed in all.

Most Popular

The GMB union, which represents some employees at Wilko stores, told the Melton Times it was offering its members support and communicating with them regularly to ensure they know what assistance they will be able to get during the period of uncertainty.

In response to the growing concerns over the future of Wilko, Andy Prendergast, National Secretary of the GMB, said: “This is extremely concerning but we remain hopeful that a buyer can be found.

“Wilko’s staff deserve reassurance that their jobs are safe.

"We hope this is the number one priority going forward.”

It would be the latest high profile store to close in Nottingham Street in recent years, following M&Co, Melton Toys and Argos.

Another discount shop opened this summer in the former M&Co premises – The Original Factory Shop.

The cost of living crisis and rising inflation has been blamed for a number of smaller town retailers closing in the last year.

Related topics:WilkoMelton MowbrayMeltonGMB