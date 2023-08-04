The Wilko store in Melton Mowbray

The Wilko homewear shop, on Nottingham Street, could close if the discount chain does not get the new investment it needs soon to keep operating.

The company announced yesterday (Thursday) it had filed a notice to appoint administrators.

It is understood the business has attracted plenty of interest from investors but that the money pledged would not meet what it requires in the short term.

The Melton store is one of 400 it operates in the UK, with 12,000 people employed in all.

The GMB union, which represents some employees at Wilko stores, told the Melton Times it was offering its members support and communicating with them regularly to ensure they know what assistance they will be able to get during the period of uncertainty.

In response to the growing concerns over the future of Wilko, Andy Prendergast, National Secretary of the GMB, said: “This is extremely concerning but we remain hopeful that a buyer can be found.

“Wilko’s staff deserve reassurance that their jobs are safe.

"We hope this is the number one priority going forward.”

It would be the latest high profile store to close in Nottingham Street in recent years, following M&Co, Melton Toys and Argos.

Another discount shop opened this summer in the former M&Co premises – The Original Factory Shop.