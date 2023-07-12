News you can trust since 1859
Family fun weekend planned to mark 75th anniversary of Gates Garden Centre

A special weekend of celebration is planned at Gates Garden Centre to mark the 75th anniversary of the business being founded.
By Nick Rennie
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST
Gates Garden Centre, at Cold Overton, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year

The family fun event, which is August 5 and 6 at the sprawling Cold Overton site, will include a children’s fun fair, hot air balloon rides and a falconry and owl experience.

Originally built within the walls of an early Victorian kitchen garden, Gates Nurseries was founded in 1948 by Fred and Ivy Gates.

The walled garden was initially part of Cold Overton Hall, which was built in 1818, and which was bought by Fred to establish his business.

Four generations on, the business is still owned and run by the same family, and it aims to retain the same emphasis on traditional family values, good customer service and product quality.

A company spokesperson said: “The Gates Family Fun Weekend is an opportunity for us to say thank you to all our customers, old and new, who have supported our business over the past 75 years.

"We would be delighted if they want to share in our celebrations and enjoy a fun day out with the family.”

Among the other attractions over the weekend is a charity raffle with prizes worth over £2,500, including a stunning dining set, with proceeds going to the company’s annual charity for 2023, Dove Cottage Day Hospice.

Vintage tractors and classic cars will be on display and attendees will be entertained by live music dating from the firm’s 1940s origins.

Barbecue food and pizza will be served and people can also sample Gates 1948 Gin.

The family fun weekend runs from 10am to 4pm on both days.

