Customers flood in as Mayor opens Melton's newest store
The Original Factory Shop is occupying the former M&Co unit on Nottingham Street.
Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, accompanied by his wife Jane, cut a ribbon to declare the store open.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is part of a nationwide chain which sells branded items, such as Adidas, Nike, Clinique and Ralph Lauren, at discounted prices.
James Thomas, a representative of The Original Factory Shop, said: “The team worked up until very late the night before getting the store ready to welcome its first customers over the weekend but their efforts were worth it.
"The reception was fantastic and sales exceeded our expectations.
"We're so thrilled to be in Melton Mowbray sharing our big bargains with new customers and we look forward to being a staple on the high street for the years to come.”