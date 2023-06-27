Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, accompanied by wife Jane, opens The Original Factory Shop in Melton on Saturday

The Original Factory Shop is occupying the former M&Co unit on Nottingham Street.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, accompanied by his wife Jane, cut a ribbon to declare the store open.

It is part of a nationwide chain which sells branded items, such as Adidas, Nike, Clinique and Ralph Lauren, at discounted prices.

Staff at The Original Factory Shop, which opened in Melton on Saturday

James Thomas, a representative of The Original Factory Shop, said: “The team worked up until very late the night before getting the store ready to welcome its first customers over the weekend but their efforts were worth it.

"The reception was fantastic and sales exceeded our expectations.