Customers flood in as Mayor opens Melton's newest store

Customers flooded into Melton’s newest store when it opened its doors for the first time on Saturday.
By Nick Rennie
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, accompanied by wife Jane, opens The Original Factory Shop in Melton on SaturdayMayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, accompanied by wife Jane, opens The Original Factory Shop in Melton on Saturday
The Original Factory Shop is occupying the former M&Co unit on Nottingham Street.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, accompanied by his wife Jane, cut a ribbon to declare the store open.

It is part of a nationwide chain which sells branded items, such as Adidas, Nike, Clinique and Ralph Lauren, at discounted prices.

Staff at The Original Factory Shop, which opened in Melton on SaturdayStaff at The Original Factory Shop, which opened in Melton on Saturday
James Thomas, a representative of The Original Factory Shop, said: “The team worked up until very late the night before getting the store ready to welcome its first customers over the weekend but their efforts were worth it.

"The reception was fantastic and sales exceeded our expectations.

"We're so thrilled to be in Melton Mowbray sharing our big bargains with new customers and we look forward to being a staple on the high street for the years to come.”

