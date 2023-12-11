Raj and Yadvinder Bains, with their long service award after running the Post Office at Welby Lane for 30 years

Raj and Yadvinder Bains moved from Birmingham to take on Welby Lane Post Office and they’ve never regretted the decision.

They had five years of experience running a small Post Office and wanted the opportunity to run a bigger branch and to raise their daughter and twin boys in a town which they said had a village feel because of its community spirit.

The couple run their family business with a very supportive team and one of their twin sons, Jaskaran, whose wife, Kammy, gave birth to son Aari, last month – Raj and Yadvinder’s first grandchild.

Their daughter, Manpreet has gone on to become a doctor, and the younger twin, Tejpal, a solicitor, served as Mayor of Melton Mowbray in 2017 and 2018 during his stint as a Melton borough councillor.

All three children have enjoyed helping out at the shop, which has undergone many changes in the services it has offered since the couple took over in 1993.

Postmaster, Yadvinder, said: “The best thing about being a Postmaster is being part of a community.

"The people of Melton Mowbray were very welcoming when we arrived and it was a great place to raise a family.

"We want to thank our customers for all of their custom over the years.

“The town has grown a lot in the last three decades and our shop has grown to meet the needs of the community including a convenience store, off-licence, cards and newspapers.

"With an increasing number of bank branch closures, we have picked up lots of business and personal banking on behalf of all the high street banks.”

The family and their staff managed to keep their Post Office and shop open throughout the Covid pandemic to maintain vital services.

They have now been presented with their 30 Years’ Long Service Award.

Post Office area manager, Ezra Nadasen, said: “I want to thank Yadvinder and Raj for their long and loyal service to their Melton Mowbray community.