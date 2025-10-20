Since taking on the role of BID manager I have looked to focus on vacant units, town safety and security and development of our business community.

Melton BID manager James Colclough

The concept of a Business Improvement District is not new; the first BID began in Toronto, Canada, in 1970, with the first UK BIDs formed by 2006.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are now 341 UK BIDs, with towns such as Carlisle about to launch.

Melton BID was established in 2011 following a successful ballot of businesses and was renewed in 2016 and 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BIDs are partnerships operated by local businesses, to provide additional services or improvements to a specified area.

Melton BID members networking at one of the regular Melton Business Connect evenings

They are funded by a levy on the rate bills paid by the businesses.

In Melton, this levy is 1.5 per cent of rateable value, collecting around £162,000 per year, or an investment of £810,000 over five years.

A common myth is that the Melton BID area is only the pedestrianised streets of the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, there are over 450 businesses eligible to vote, stretching from Pera Business Park to Snow Hill, Thorpe End and Dalby Road.

The directors who sit on the BID board are made up of 14 volunteers from BID businesses and three local authority nominees.

There is only one paid role in Melton BID, that of the BID manager who manages the delivery of the projects.

BID levy money is ring-fenced for use only in the BID area and those businesses decide and direct what they want delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average Melton BID levy bill is £360 per year, but the smallest businesses pay just £100 per year and still have access to all BID benefits.

BID project delivery is split into four broad categories – Promotion & Events, Improving the Street Scene, Business Support & Vision and Strategy.

Whilst projects are broadly set out for the term of the BID, it’s flexible enough to respond as seen with the newly launched Melton BID Business Awards.

Since taking on the role of BID manager I have looked to focus on vacant units, town safety and security and development of our business community.

I’m pleased to share that our vacant unit count has reduced to 5.9 per cent (from 7.5 per cent in January) with the opening of 12 new independent businesses in the past few months.