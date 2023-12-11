Collectors, dealers and music fans will gather in Melton on Saturday for the latest record fair.

A previous Melton Record Fair at the Stockyard

The Stockyard, on the livestock market site, is once again the venue for the popular event, which offers opportunities to buy and sell vinyl records.

Celebrity guest is Drew Stanstall, the saxophonist with the Neville Staples band and a former sax and flute player with iconic 1970s and 1980s band, The Specials, who will be entertaining with some live busking.

Anyone who wants to sell their old vinyl records on the day can book a table by calling Chris on 07788 281766 or Andy on 07774 669172. Seller tables cost £20 each. You can also attend to get a valuation for old records.

There is free entry and car parking for sellers and browsers from 10am to 2pm, with hot and cold drinks available.