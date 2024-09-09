Birthday tea to celebrate 30 years of Fairtrade

By Nick Rennie
Published 9th Sep 2024, 16:29 BST
Gloucester House at Melton IMAGE Google StreetViewplaceholder image
Gloucester House at Melton IMAGE Google StreetView
A special birthday tea is being held in Melton Mowbray this weekend to celebrate 30 years of the Fairtrade movement.

Scones will be served with jam and cream, along with cakes and cups of tea and coffee at the event, which is at Gloucester House, on Norman Way, on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm.

Visitors can enter a raffle for the chance to win a Fairtrade hamper and browse stalls selling Fairtrade products, such as jewellery, craft, food, chocolate and other items.

Related topics:FairtradeMelton Mowbray

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice