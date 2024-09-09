Gloucester House at Melton IMAGE Google StreetView

A special birthday tea is being held in Melton Mowbray this weekend to celebrate 30 years of the Fairtrade movement.

Scones will be served with jam and cream, along with cakes and cups of tea and coffee at the event, which is at Gloucester House, on Norman Way, on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm.

Visitors can enter a raffle for the chance to win a Fairtrade hamper and browse stalls selling Fairtrade products, such as jewellery, craft, food, chocolate and other items.