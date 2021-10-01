All aboard the mini steam train at Melton vintage craft market
A mini steam train will be one of the attractions at the latest Melton Vintage and Craft Market on Sunday.
Passengers can enjoy rides on the train in Nottingham Street during the event in the town centre.
A variety of stalls will give visitors a chance to do some early Christmas shopping.
There will also be the usual craft market highlights such a display of classic cars, live music and dancing in Market Place.