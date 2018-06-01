Scouts from Rearsby, Thrussington and across Charnwood have fun on unforgettable summer camp to Nottingham

Over 300 Scouts and Cubs from areas across Charnwood including Rearsby and Thrussington headed to Nottingham for a weekend of fun, challenges and friendship.

On the trip youngsters took part in a range of activities including go-karting, grass sledging, caving and fire lighting.

One of the leaders gets a soaking from the fountains PHOTO: Supplied

The Cub section spent half a day learning circus skills, trying out unicycle riding, spinning plates, juggling and tightrope walking. They also went to a pirate-themed crazy golf course where they played 18 holes on miniature islands.

The Scouts ventured into the city centre taking part in a treasure hunt on the trams. They also engaged with members of the local community.

Stephen Wray, media development manager for Charnwood District Scouts, said: “Back at the campsite all the young people took part in a great challenge. Dressing up the leaders!

“They had to go around the site and find parts of a clown costume, then make up the leaders as the best clown they could. Once suitably dressed, all the Scouts and leaders gathered for a campfire where they sang songs and judged the best dressed clown.

Judging for the best dressed clown PHOTO: Supplied

“After the singing, some sat around the fire and toasted marshmallows, whilst sharing stories and jokes.”

Enjoying a spot of mini golf PHOTO: Supplied