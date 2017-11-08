Runners survive scary Zombie Trail in Melton Country Park

Runners braved the pitch black five kilometre trail around Melton Country Park to escape terrifying monsters, in this year’s Zombie Trail hosted by Melton Learning Hub.

Clowns, ghosts and a Frankenstein were just some of the frightening sights spotted lurching around the park on Friday, October 27.

Pumpkins light up the way PHOTO: Supplied

Michael Connolly, tutor at the hub, said: “The event was once again a huge success. We had over 230 registered runners by the start of the race with over 100 signing up on the night itself.

“There was also over 35 volunteers for the evening handing out race packs in the cafe and chasing people in the woods.”

Prizes were given to the adults with the best times as well the winning juniors. The best dressed competitor was also singled out for recognition.

The event raised £1,200 for the Melton Learning Hub which provides alternative learning programmes to disengaged kids in the borough.

Volunteers dressed up ready to give runners a fright PHOTO: Supplied

Michael added: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the participants and look forward to seeing them again next year. A special thanks also goes to Michael Cooke and Melton Sports for sponsoring the event.”