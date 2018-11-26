Rotarians plant 105 trees in Melton park

The new planting took place on Saturday morning at Priors Close and they will be maintained by grounds staff of the town estate.

The presidents of Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray (Alison Blythe), Rotary Club of Melton Aurora (Paul Saxby) and Rotary Club of Melton Belvoir (Jim Schofield) were all present, along with John Southerington, Senior Townwarden, .

The effort, which was supported by The Woodland Trust, saw a mix of trees planted, including oak, hawthorn, rowan, blackthorn, silver birch and hazel, with the hope that the trees will encourage birds and wildlife into the park for many years to come.

It was timed to coincide with National Tree Week and was also part of a worldwide challenge for Rotarians to plant a tree for every member in 2018.

Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray president, Mrs Blythe, said: “This is a fine example of Rotarians enjoying working together for the environment, to help build a sustainable future for our local community.”