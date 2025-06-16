Bird of prey, Scooby, with handler Amy at the Belvoir trust's family fun day

There was plenty to enjoy for all ages when a local charity hosted a family fun day in the Vale of Belvoir on Sunday.

It was organised by the Belvoir Education & Sports Trust (BEST) and was the second annual event aimed at promoting how the trust champions healthy outdoor activities and engagement with the countryside.

The star attraction on the day was an orienteering event on a special course set up around the beautiful parkland and grounds on the Belvoir Estate.

Other activities included archery, kwik cricket, tri-golf and croquet.

A croquet session at the fun day in Knipton

Visitors also got the chance to meet harris hawk, Scooby, and have a go at CPR.

BEST works with around 5,000 primary age children and youngsters with special educational needs and disability each year, getting them active and bringing them out to the countryside to play and learn.

It is currently building a new community, sports and education hub at its base at Belvoir Cricket Ground, at Knipton, which will replace the old pavilion.

Darren Bicknell, who leads BEST, said: “We are growing as a charity year on year and the new hub will help us to inspire more children to lead happy, healthy active lives through sport and countryside education, as well as becoming an asset for the community.

The table football game proved popular on Sunday

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along to support Sunday’s open day and all those who made it happen - Leicestershire Orienteering Club, Belvoir Cricket Club, Melton Mowbray Croquet Club, Belvoir Care first raiders, Samworth Brothers, community radio station 103 The Eye, the Grantham Journal and our coaches, trustees and volunteers.”