Youngsters carry out litter pick in country park for Big Help Out scheme
A group of youngsters carried out a litter pick at Melton Country Park as part of the Coronation Big Help Out scheme.
By Nick Rennie
Published 12th May 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:02 BST
Members of 5th Melton Guides and Melton Rangers set about tidying up the park and car parks.
Sue Mayhew, leader with the town guides and rangers, said: “We were surprised at the amount of rubbish in the car park, even though there were several bins in clear view. There was not a lot of rubbish around the country park, though, which was good to see.”