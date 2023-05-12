News you can trust since 1859
Youngsters carry out litter pick in country park for Big Help Out scheme

A group of youngsters carried out a litter pick at Melton Country Park as part of the Coronation Big Help Out scheme.

By Nick Rennie
Published 12th May 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:02 BST
Members of 5th Melton Guides and Melton Rangers take part in a litter pick at Melton Country Park for the Big Help Out schemeMembers of 5th Melton Guides and Melton Rangers take part in a litter pick at Melton Country Park for the Big Help Out scheme
Members of 5th Melton Guides and Melton Rangers take part in a litter pick at Melton Country Park for the Big Help Out scheme

Members of 5th Melton Guides and Melton Rangers set about tidying up the park and car parks.

Sue Mayhew, leader with the town guides and rangers, said: “We were surprised at the amount of rubbish in the car park, even though there were several bins in clear view. There was not a lot of rubbish around the country park, though, which was good to see.”

