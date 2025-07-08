Wistow Maze celebrates 200th anniversary of the modern railway
The Leicestershire attraction is in the shape of a steam train this year ahead of the grand opening, on Monday July 21.
Visitors have to find 12 quiz boards hidden amongst the three miles of pathways, which will highlight how transport has evolved over the years.
“The maze is offering visitors an opportunity to celebrate this historic railway milestone, whilst exercising both mind and body along the way,” says Diana Brooks, owner of Wistow Maze, which is on the Kibworth Road south of Leicester.
A great family day out is promised, where visitors can pit their wits against the giant eight-acre maize maze with its high-level bridges and towers and also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla and a football shooting game.
With the Wistow Rural Centre opposite, consisting of a café, garden centre, model village and numerous shops, there is something to satisfy all ages.
At the end of the season, the maze is harvested for cattle fodder and then redesigned the following spring using GPS satellite technology.
Wistow Maze is a winner of Leicestershire’s ‘Best Visitor Attraction’ and attracts over 20,000 visitors each year.
It is open daily from July 21 through to Saturday August 31, then on weekends until Sunday September 14.
Opening times are 10am until 6pm, with free parking.
Admission charges are £8.95 for children, £10.95 for adults with a family ticket (two adults, two children) costing £37.
