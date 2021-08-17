Vandals cause ‘heartbreaking’ damage at Melton Community Allotment

The ripped polytunnel caused by vandals at Melton Community Allotment EMN-210817-155907001

The project was started four years ago, on land at the country park, to teach disadvantaged people how to grow their own food and as a place for those with learning difficulties to enjoy and meet others.

A dedicated band of volunteers have developed the allotment site considerably since its inception and they were dismayed to discover this week’s vandal attacks.

Wanda Buffey, chair of the community allotment, told the Melton Times: “There has been considerable damage in the allotment twice in the past week.

Melton MP Alicia Kearns visits Melton Community Allotment earlier this summer EMN-210817-155930001

“The polytunnel has been ripped open on both occasions, the metal shed where tools, etc, are kept, and which is always locked with a large padlock, has had one door completely smashed and the contents removed.

“Pots of plants have been damaged and the plants strewn all over site, onions just harvested have also been thrown all over site, our large container of much needed water has been tipped over, compost strewn all over the inside of the polytunnel and toilet rolls also thrown all over the site.

“It was heartbreaking for us to see such wanton vandalism.”

Police have been informed about the attacks and a white Nike Air training shoe with a red heart on it was discovered after one incident.

The damaged shed caused by vandals at Melton Community Allotment EMN-210817-155855001

Two teenage girls were also seen acting suspiciously by a member.