Town estate closes Melton leisure park after travellers move in
Court action is being taken to remove a group of travellers who moved onto a leisure park near Melton last week.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 12:02 pm
Five caravans were towed through the entrance to Sysonby Acres, off the A6006 Asfordby Road, on Thursday.
Landowners Melton Mowbray Town Estate decided to close the park over the bank holiday weekend, losing out on bookings for the golf and football/golf course.
Chair of feoffees at the town estate, John Southerington, told the Melton Times: “We have been told that because it is private land we have to take court action to get the travellers to leave.
“We took the decision to close over the bank holiday which has cost the town estate income at what would have been a busy time for the site.”