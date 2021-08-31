Town estate closes Melton leisure park after travellers move in

The entrance to Melton Mowbray Town Estate's Sysonby Acres leisure park off the A6006 Asfordby Road EMN-210831-114252001

Five caravans were towed through the entrance to Sysonby Acres, off the A6006 Asfordby Road, on Thursday.

Landowners Melton Mowbray Town Estate decided to close the park over the bank holiday weekend, losing out on bookings for the golf and football/golf course.

Chair of feoffees at the town estate, John Southerington, told the Melton Times: “We have been told that because it is private land we have to take court action to get the travellers to leave.