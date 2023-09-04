Bow Woods was awarded Stathern Village Show's Shirley Keir Cup for Children’s Best in Show for her painting of the bell tower.

The event was held in the garden of St Guthlac’s Church and boasted a record number of entries.

Organises estimate the event raised around £2,500, with 90 pre cent going towards the Bell Tower Appeal and the remainder to the gardening club.

Judges commented again on the high quality of exhibits on display, with the coveted adults’ Best in Show accolade going to Ally Humphries for his prize onions.

Ally Humphries claims the best in show title for his prize onions at Stathern Village Show

Work from Stathern Primary School pupils again provided an attractive backdrop, with bunting flags paintings and drawings of aliens and the church bell tower, plus book cover designs depicting their favourite book.

An auction was conducted by Sally Fagan while village school head, Karen Lambert, presented the children’s prizes and the trophies, with the show being rounded off with a grand prize draw.

Show secretary Kate Jordan, said: “Thanks go to the great teamwork of our volunteers, some of whom were new to the job, for their work in preparing the refreshments, the church and grounds for the show and ensuring everything was back in place for Sunday’s service.”

Prize winners: Most points in Fruit and Vegetables – Mark Fowler; Sue Wadsworth Culinary Cup – Sarah Porter; John Deave Trophy – Colin Sobey; WI Cup for Floral Section – Mary Briant and Sarah Porter; Art Cup – Michael Hutson; Handicraft Cup – Desnee Measom; Most points in Handicrafts – Angela Canham; Martin Fagan Photography Shield – Alice Tranfield; Most points in Children’s section – A. Leathborough and B. Woods; Shirley Keir Cup for Children’s Best in Show – B. Woods; Bob Wadsworth President’s Cup for Best in Show – Ally Humphries.

Judges were: Debbie Hollingworth, Heather Shipman, Helen Bett, Mary Bridge-Collyns, Katie Pyke and Kate Jordan.