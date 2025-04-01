Dave and Cathy Gregory, owners of Jungle Bugs soft play centre

A family-run soft play centre has partnered with Melton Mowbray Town Estate to set up facilities at this year’s public events.

Jungle Bugs, which was founded in 2019 by Cathy and Dave Gregory, Jungle Bugs is a popular venue in Mill Street for families, with a range of spaces and play equipment for babies, toddlers and young children aged up to eight.

The link-up is aimed at making the events more family-friendly by offering outdoor soft play areas, operated by trained and DBS-checked staff.

Dean Rees, CEO at Melton Mowbray Town Estate, explained the need for play facilities at its events: "We have built a great season of events for 2025, from music festivals to motor pageants, and want them to be as inclusive and accessible as possible.

"A soft play area means that even the youngest children will find something to enjoy at every event.

"Jungle Bugs impressed us with its excellent reputation, credentials, and community-minded approach."

Cathy, a former nursery nurse with a diploma in playgroup practice, welcomed the partnership with the Town Estate, and is looking forward to offering their facilities at public events this year.

She commented: "We are so pleased to have been chosen by the Town Estate for these events.

"Everything we do at Jungle Bugs is for the community, and we are so excited to be able to offer something different to them.

"We have just invested in lots of new outdoor soft play equipment, and we're looking forward to seeing it all in action for the first time soon."