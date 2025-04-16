The new MOWS workboat pictured being launched earlier this month, less than a week before it was stolen before being recovered

Volunteers with the Melton waterways group have been left ‘shattered’ after their new workboat was stolen just days after being launched and a security camera was vandalised.

We reported last week how Melton and Oakham Waterways Society (MOWS) had taken delivery of their new £10,000 workboat, courtesy of the Severn Trent Community Fund, to help clear debris and enable hire boats to get along the rivers passing through the town.

Security cameras picked up the new workboat drifting along the river on Friday evening with some youths onboard – some of the MOWS group went down there and found it tied up on the other side of Egerton Park, near the mobile home park.

MOWS committee member, Dave Andow, said: “It’s really unbelievable.

MOWS committee member Dave Andow who recovered the stolen workboat with colleagues

“Our brand new workboat which was only launched on Sunday was stolen from its mooring at the maintenance compound.

“We’ve now recovered it, but our hard working volunteers are left reeling and feeling shattered after all the effort which we have been putting into things over the winter months.”

The theft followed damage being caused to the security camera on the landing stage, where a youth was captured attacking the monitor with a stick. Evidence has been passed onto the police.

This was just the latest incident of what Dave described as ‘mindless and wanton vandalism’ at the boat centre, where volunteers have worked hard to provide hire boats to the public.

Rowing boats have been stolen, the Wreake Voyager trip boat wrecked by vandals, landing stage supports have been badly damaged and security cameras vandalised.

Dave added: “We’re getting to the stage where we’ve just run out of ideas about what to do.”

In response to the latest incidents, Melton Police posted on their Facebook page: "In regards to the boats we are investigating both the theft of a boat, subsequently found, taken from its moorings and damage to CCTV cameras used to monitor the area.

“Whilst the youth involved are yet to be formally identified we do have both CCTV and still photos we are working through, and making good progress.

"A lot of work has been and is being done by volunteers to get the boat project off the ground and we are mindful of this.”