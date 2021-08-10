Residents welcome ‘long overdue’ country park footpath link

The new footpath leading from the Scholars Grange estate, off Scalford Road to Melton Country Park, which is now available to use EMN-211008-104219001

The access, from Scholars Grange off Scalford Road, was included in the plans for the scheme by Persimmon Homes and was a condition of Melton Borough Council’s planning approval for the site.

Chris Genes, who has lobbied the company and the council to get the path built since 2015, welcomed its opening this week but said it was ‘long overdue’.

He told the Melton Times: “It will benefit the residents of Scholars Grange by providing a direct link to Melton Country Park, which will help support a healthier lifestyle as well as providing a feeling of wellbeing.

“In addition, it will also play a small part in reducing carbon emissions as we can now walk or cycle through the park right into the town centre without using our cars or walking alongside a busy road.”

The campaigning work carried out by Chris was praised by his neighbours, including John Cox, who said: “Chris is a local hero and residents on the development feel he should be recognised for his efforts which will now benefit residents for many years to come.”

And Emma Ellis added: “We all appreciate what Chris Genes has done with regard to rallying the council and Persimmon to open an access to the country park, which we were all promised as part of the sales pitch and were not given until Chris relentlessly and unselfishly gave his time, to get for us our amazing new path.”

A spokesperson for the borough council said: “The country park is a great local asset and this path will allow many more people to have easy access to get out and about and enjoy the environment.”

