Residents are invited to help plant 500 trees for a new woodland project in Melton Mowbray.

Kirby Fields, off Cowslip Drive, where a new community orchard is to be planted IMAGE GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Melton Borough Council aims to transform a half-hectare site at Kirby Fields, off Cowslip Drive, which is currently lacking shade and is underutilised.

It is hoped the new green space will offer a haven for local wildlife, whilst also helping to reduce carbon in the atmosphere and providing a tranquil space for residents and visitors alike.

A woodland walk will be created from the hundreds of saplings, donated to the council by The Woodland Trust, which are around a metre tall and will grow into mature trees over the next five to seven years.

A sketch of what the new woodland walk will look like in Kirby Fields, Melton Mowbray

In addition to tree planting, the area will benefit from new benches, litter bins, and picnic tables for community use and to enjoy the natural pathways created by the trees.

Council leader and portfolio holder for key project delivery, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “This initiative is anticipated to breathe life into the space, making it a vibrant and enjoyable environment for everyone to appreciate.

“Residents, community groups, and schools are all warmly invited to take part and be rewarded in the experience of giving back to nature.

"If you are interested in planting a tree, please join us on the day of planting.

The council is inviting all green-fingered individuals and community groups to help out with the planting project between 9.30am and 1.30pm on Thursday January 18.

Limited equipment will be provided but participants are asked to bring a spade if they have one.

Refreshments will be served for those involved for those who participate in the activities.

"Trees not only beautify our surroundings, but they also help to combat climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere,” Councillor Allnatt added.

“In addition to this, they also provide a habitat for wildlife and improve air quality.

"By participating in this tree-planting project, you will not only be contributing to the beauty of Melton but also making a positive impact on the environment.