Preliminary work begins on replacing the damaged Melton Country Park bridge

Preliminary work has started on replacing the Melton Country Park bridge, which has been closed since January after being badly damaged in floods.

We reported back in July that Melton Borough Council had set aside £200,000 for the project with the bridge needing to be replaced because simply repairing the structure was ruled out as it would not have future-proofed it.

The ‘Stepping Stones’ bridge was insured for £150,000 but the insurers offered only £80,000 for repairs and because a full replacement is required the council will need to help fund the remainder, which is anticipated to be around £125,000.

The council has appointed a contractor for the job but the work won’t be completed until midway through next year.

Melton Borough Council posted on their Facebook page this morning (Thursday): “Engineers from Danaher and Walsh are carrying out investigation works by the bridge.

"This is a key step in the bridge repairs and will enable us to finalise the design of the new bridge which we hope will be installed by Summer 2026.”

Council leader, Pip Allnatt, updated borough councillors on the project at the latest full council meeting.

He told members: “Contractors have been appointed and site investigations are due to commence after which the design programme and overall timeline will be updated and confirmed to all members.

"We know members are keen to see the appointment of local suppliers where applicable.

"We have used a contract exemption process to secure contractors and specialists for this project due to the specialist and complex nature of the requirement and partnership requirement with our insurers.

“The consultant delivering the project lives in Melton Mowbray and the suppliers conducting the site investigation and providing the design and installation of the bridge, including all statutory and regulation requirements, is Danaher and Walsh, a Leicestershire-based engineering company.”

Aside from the council’s contribution, the money from the bridge will come from the insurance pay-out, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the Rural England Prosperity Fund, developer Section 106 money and capital receipts.

The council has had to apply for a permit from the Environment Agency to carry out the work.