Race Hub founder Johnny Nicol with some of the members enjoying their new base at Frisby Lakes

Every week dozens of swimmers descend on the site, on the Hoby Road between Asfordby and Frisby-on-Wreake, to get some invigorating exercise in idyllic surroundings.

They are members of Race Hub, an organisation for open water swimmers, triathletes and fitness enthusiasts which recently moved from its long-term home at Six Hills.

When the Melton Times visited one of their regular morning weekday sessions, the water was just six degrees but that didn’t put off a succession of hardy souls from heading into the lake for a swim, clad in wet suits, gloves and hats.

It’s been that cold on occasions that organisers have had to break the ice to enable the swimmers to get into the lake but they still queued up for the privilege.

Johnny Nicol, founder and director of Race Hub, told the Melton Times: “We have nearly 1,300 members and they all love it.

"Swimming in very cold water is a bucket list activity for many people and once people have tried it they can’t wait to do it again.

“We run cold water talks every other Saturday to give people advice on how to swim safely in it.

“One of the reasons we have become so popular is we run sessions safely.

"Our swimmers are like a big community.”

The water level on the day we visited was much higher than normal, to the extent that the usual handrail members use was almost submerged.

Swimmers were instead guided into the water down steps on the edge of the lake before stroking out into the lake, which is four metres deep at its deepest part. Buoys mark the area members are encouraged to swim out to safely with Johnny and other colleagues always on hand to go out on rescue boats.

"I’m often asked how long people should stay in the water when it is cold but everyone is different, to be honest,” explained Johnny.

“Some are able to stay in the water for longer than others.

“It can depend on whether they have eaten beforehand, if they’ve had a good night’s sleep and if they’ve been feeling under the weather, for example.

"We advise people to get in the water slowly because it can take your breath away at first and you shouldn’t have a hot shower immediately after getting out of the lake because the body is still adapting to the temperature change.

“Swimming in cold water is good for the skin, it increases the red blood cell count, helps with immunity and is good for conditions such as dementia.”

Members can change in the clubhouse close to the water’s edge and there is a cosy log burner to warm up next to. Food and hot drinks are available in the cafe and Race Hub also has a little shop there to sell open water swimming accessories.

Johnny, who was a Leicestershire firefighter for 15 years based at Loughborough, said: “We were at Six Hills for about 10 years but this is a much better facility.

“There are walks around the lake and we’ve got a bigger area of water to swim in.

“We also have a great building for everyone to relax in after their swim.

“During the week we have about 20 swimmers per session and around 80 on Saturdays.

“On Boxing Day and New Year’s Day we had about 100 swimmers on both days.

"In the summer evenings when it’s light we will have around 170 swimmers getting in the lake.

"We’ve got people of all ages who are members right up to those in their 70s.

“The biggest increase recently has been ladies aged over 50.”

Everyone who got out of the lake when we were there had a big smile on their face as they dried themselves off and removed gloves and hats.

Ali Morgan, who lives at nearby Hoby, told us: “I’ve been doing it for 18 months.

"It’s the mindfulness of it which I really enjoy.

“From the moment you get in you enjoy every moment.

“The cold is a challenge but you develop a mindset that you can do it. The endorphins really come out when you swim in cold water.”

Another member who enjoyed her swim was Gwenneth Carter, of Leicester, who said: “I love the environment and seeing the wildlife as we swim.

“It feels fresher than when you swim indoors in a pool.

“I always feel great afterwards.

"By the time you get out it gives you a real spring in your step for the rest of the day.”

Race Hub is to stage its first night night at the new venue on Monday February 6.

Johnny added: “We are limited to 50 people for safety reasons but there was a lot of interest and we sold out in less than 12 hours.

“We plan to have glow sticks around the buoys and safety craft will be out in the water.

"It will also be a full moon so it will be lighter than normal. It should be a great night.”

Open water swimming is organised by Race Hub at Frisby Lakes on Tuesday and Friday mornings and Wednesday lunchtimes.

The sessions also run throughout the morning on Saturdays.

You can follow Race Hub on Facebook or get more details on the organisation by clicking HERE.

