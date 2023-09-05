The Play Close Park in Melton Mowbray, where a new Park Centre could be built

Melton Mowbray Town Estate says it recognises the need for WC facilities, particularly for use by families using the play equipment, older visitors and those attending summer bandstand concerts and other public events.

Park users currently have to make a long trek into town to use Melton Borough Council’s public toilets in either Wilton Road or St Mary’s Way with the former town estate toilet block in Wilton Park on Leicester Road having been closed for some time.

But the town estate is keen to remedy the situation with their proposed new ‘Park Centre’, which would also house a cafe and community rooms for use by local organisations.

The former town estate toilet block in the Wilton Park area of town, which has been closed for some time

It is also understood that the town estate’s official offices could also relocate there from their existing base on Park Lane.

Responding to widespread calls for public toilets to be provided in the town parks, Melton Mowbray Town Estate told the Melton Times in a statement: “We wholeheartedly agree that toilets and other facilities are needed in the town’s parks.

“But a block of toilets may quickly become an eyesore in what is otherwise a beautiful location.

“With this in mind, we have been planning to provide a “Park Centre” in Play Close Park, near the bandstand and children’s play area, that includes a cafe, toilets, community rooms and other community facilities.”

Melton Borough Council's toilet block in St Mary's Way in the town

Town estate board members discussed the plans at their latest meeting on Monday.

They are now keen to explore avenues of grant funding to help pay for the new building so it can be built as soon as possible.

Members are also happy to receive feedback from residents on the facilities required in the Park Centre.

The town estate’s statement added: “With financial and practical support from the community, local councils, public and quasi-public bodies, and businesses, we hope to build an attractive, environmentally friendly, Park Centre that adds interest as well as much needed facilities.

“Once initial designs are drawn up, we will share our ideas with potential partners and our community.”

Meanwhile Melton Borough Council said it had no plans to add further public toilet blocks to the two it has built in the town centre in recent years.

A spokesperson told the Melton Times: “In Melton, public toilets are located at St Mary’s Way and Wilton Road, two main car parks where most residents and visitors arrive to visit the town centre.

"The two modern blocks are owned by the council and were developed following a public consultation.

"They contain fully accessible toilets and are cleaned two to three times a day, everyday.

"Each block also has a cubicle operated by a radar key, meaning that those eligible due to medical conditions have 24/7 access to the public toilets.

“There are no plans to develop additional facilities at this time.