New outdoor gym to be installed on Asfordby parish field
Villagers at Asfordby will soon be able to use an outdoor gym.
Fitness equipment is set to be installed soon on the playing fields behind the parish hall on Main Street.
Asfordby Parish Council say they are delighted to be able to shortly launch the long-awaited adult outdoor fitness equipment scheme.
Helen Callaghan, parish administration manager for Asfordby, said: “The equipment, which will be free to use, is being installed for everyone to enjoy a light exercise regime in the open air on equipment designed for the purpose.
“The installation also includes some pieces designed for those with reduced mobility.”
The outdoor gym project on the parish field has been funded through a grant from Jelson’s, the building company, to whom the parish council would like to extend their sincere thanks.
Among the pieces of equipment are an arm and pedal bike, a rower, a double sit up bench and a waist twister.