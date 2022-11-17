Asfordby Parish Hall, and the field behind where the new outdoor gym will be installed

Fitness equipment is set to be installed soon on the playing fields behind the parish hall on Main Street.

Asfordby Parish Council say they are delighted to be able to shortly launch the long-awaited adult outdoor fitness equipment scheme.

Helen Callaghan, parish administration manager for Asfordby, said: “The equipment, which will be free to use, is being installed for everyone to enjoy a light exercise regime in the open air on equipment designed for the purpose.

The outdoor gym equipment to be installed in the parish field at Asfordby

“The installation also includes some pieces designed for those with reduced mobility.”

The outdoor gym project on the parish field has been funded through a grant from Jelson’s, the building company, to whom the parish council would like to extend their sincere thanks.