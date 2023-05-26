Melton's summer bandstand concerts all set to start
Melton’s popular summer bandstand concerts begin with a performance by The Melton Band on Sunday June 4.
By Nick Rennie
Published 26th May 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:46 BST
The event, on the bandstand in the town’s New Park, will run from 2.45pm to 4.40pm.
It is completely free to sit and enjoy the music and audiences are invited to bring a picnic along to enjoy on the day.
Amazingly, the band started playing more than 200 years ago, in 1814, and welcome new members.
Email [email protected] or click HERE for more details.