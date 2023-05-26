A summer concert at Melton's bandstand in New Park

The event, on the bandstand in the town’s New Park, will run from 2.45pm to 4.40pm.

It is completely free to sit and enjoy the music and audiences are invited to bring a picnic along to enjoy on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazingly, the band started playing more than 200 years ago, in 1814, and welcome new members.