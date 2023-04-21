Melton communities urged to apply for share of £500K green spaces fund

Applications are being sought for a share of a new £500K green spaces fund organised by National Grid

National Grid has set aside half-a-million-pounds for organisations across Leicestershire for projects such as creating new allotments, developing land into parkland areas, organising forest school education sessions, providing bat boxes or nurturing wildlife habitats.

The new Green Spaces Community Fund will award grants of up to £2,000 for unregistered organisations, while registered charities and eligible non-profit companies can apply for up to £10,000.

Jill Russell, environment manager at National Grid, said: “We’re committed to empowering communities and promoting sustainability across our region.

"The launch of the Green Spaces Community Fund is a testament to this commitment and we’re excited to support grassroots organisations to create green spaces that benefit everyone.

"We believe that access to green spaces is essential for the wellbeing of both individuals and communities, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this initiative on our communities.”

The aim of the fund is to support the development of green spaces to bring communities together, encourage more wildlife and biodiversity, improve air quality and reduce noise, as well as delivering health benefits, and creating employment and volunteering opportunities.

Applications are welcome from community organisations of all kinds, particularly those supporting vulnerable groups to overcome barriers to accessing green spaces. Projects that create volunteering opportunities for members of the local community are also encouraged to apply.

Closing date for applications is Friday May 12.