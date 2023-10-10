Councillor Sarah Cox with some of the best entries in the Lake Terrace scarecrow festival

The contest attracted impressive entries from 11 people who work on plots on Lake Terrace in the town.

The wild and wonderful scarecrows have been useful in guarding their plots from crows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Sarah Cox, Dorian ward representative for Melton Borough Council, and her husband, judged the entries and awarded prizes for the most creative and entertaining scarecrow.

First place was awarded to Mel, for her striking creation, ‘Ronnie and Reggie’ – she was ‘shocked but very pleased to win’.

A very well deserved second place was awarded to Kay and David for their ‘Chicken Lady’ scarecrow.

All of the plot holders thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and have agreed to hold this as an annual event.