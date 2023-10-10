Melton allotments brightened up with scarecrow festival
The contest attracted impressive entries from 11 people who work on plots on Lake Terrace in the town.
The wild and wonderful scarecrows have been useful in guarding their plots from crows.
Councillor Sarah Cox, Dorian ward representative for Melton Borough Council, and her husband, judged the entries and awarded prizes for the most creative and entertaining scarecrow.
First place was awarded to Mel, for her striking creation, ‘Ronnie and Reggie’ – she was ‘shocked but very pleased to win’.
A very well deserved second place was awarded to Kay and David for their ‘Chicken Lady’ scarecrow.
All of the plot holders thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and have agreed to hold this as an annual event.
Many plot holders donated spare produce and also tinned food which was gratefully accepted by Councillor Cox to be distributed to local charity foodbanks.