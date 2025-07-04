From left, Willow, Lilija, and Sofia - pupils from St Bartholomew’s Church of England Primary School in Quorn - who had their their designs selected for one of the trails.

A new dinosaur-themed adventure trail will be on offer for families at Melton Country Park this month.

The free ‘Dino T-Reks' walking trail will launch in Melton Mowbray on Wednesday July 16 and it will then be available in 13 other Leicestershire parks during the summer holidays.

The interactive part of the trail has been created by Questr to enable anyone with a smart device to scan QR codes situated on the designed Dinos.

Schoolchildren were tasked with creating the designs for the trail markers by Leicestershire County Council’s Sustainable Travel team.

A total of 95 colourful dinosaur trail markers all inspired by sustainable travel methods will now be unleashed into the parks.

As families walk, scoot, or cycle their way along the trails, they can spot up to eight dino markers, scan QR codes with their phones to collect letters, spell a mystery word and enter a draw to win a prize donated by a local business.

There will also be a special visit from Theo the Fox at the Melton trail, where adults will also get the chance to try an e-bike for free and then get a major discount if they go on to complete a short training session.

Councillor Charles Whitford, cabinet member for highways, transport and waste at Leicestershire County Council, said: "These Dino T-Reks Family Walking Trails are a fun, free way for families to get active, explore our local parks and even see their child’s artwork.

“This really is a fantastic and free summer holiday activity.

"Each trail is unique – for example, you may see a stegosaurus on a scooter or a brontosaurus on a bike - and all of them have been designed by local children.”

Alexander Clarke, headteacher at St Bartholomew’s Church of England Primary School in Quorn, said: “We were really keen to be involved with the Dino T-Reks competition.

"One of the things we’re keen to promote in schools is making sure children are outside, they’re out and away from devices as much as possible.

"We were fortunate that three of our children were selected as winners, and we’re very much looking forward to seeing their designs on the trails to encourage and get our children out in the open air and being active.”

Willow, Lilija, and Sofia, all aged five, were selected as winners from St Bartholomew’s for their drawings, and were excited to hear their dinosaurs had been selected for one of the trails.

They were presented with representations from project partner Questr of their drawings, and certificates recognising their work.

Willow said she scoots to school and wears a helmet, and the girls said that walking, scooting, and cycling gives them “fresh air”, “energy”, and “exercise”. Sofia said she would like to see the “colourful dinosaurs, and my dinosaur, at the park.”

The free Dino T-Reks walking trails will be found in:

Watermead Country Park, Market Bosworth Country Park, Snibston Country Park in Coalville, Forest East Park in LFE, Welland Park in Market Harborough, Melton Country Park, Spital Playing Field in Castle Donington, Blaby Road Park, Jubilee Park in Enderby, Queen’s Park in Loughborough, Hollycroft Park in Hinckley, Bottesford Park and Everards Meadows near Fosse Park.