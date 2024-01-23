Holwell Nature Reserves

Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust is planting 13,000 trees over six hectares of land at Holwell Nature Reserves.

And the organisation says it has been advised by the Forestry Commission to undertake ‘a comprehensive programme of deer control’.

Sarah Bedford, senior reserve officer (east) for the wildlife trust, told the Melton Times: “Deer can have an adverse impact on woodland vegetation and structure by selectively browsing on herbs, shrubs and young trees.

“Vegetation changes brought about by deer browsing are also detrimental to some vertebrate and invertebrate woodland fauna.

“Without appropriate management, deer populations will impose long-term changes on the composition of native woodlands.”

Fencing can only be recommended to protect small areas, Ms Bedford explained, as it will only increase the pressure of deer browsing on the remaining woodland.

She explained: “As deer have no natural predators, deer control is often required to keep the right balance within the woodland.

“A sustained reduction in deer population density can only be achieved by establishing a regime of deer control.

“Deer control is undertaken to reduce the number of muntjac and roe species to an acceptable number that enables the new woodland to establish.

“It is impossible to do a full eradication and we wouldn’t want to.

"Deer Impact Assessments will be carried out throughout to determine the impact the management is having.”

The idea for the new wood came about when the trust bought the land adjacent to the nature reserve about four years ago.

Sandwiched between two existing parcels of woodland, it was an opportunity to plant up the area and connect the two woodlands, creating a better corridor for wildlife.

The tree planting is funded by the David Cock Foundation and the Forestry Commission, through the English Woodland Creation Grant (EWCO).

Many of the trees have already been planted through community events involving trustees and volunteers and only 800 trees are left to be planted.