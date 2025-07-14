The flood-damaged bridge in Melton Country Park which needs to be replaced

Councillors will decide this week whether to consider spending more than £100,000 on rebuilding the footbridge in Melton Country Park which was closed to the public following flood damage in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of the ‘Stepping Stones’ bridge was significantly damaged and became displaced following heavy rain and high water levels in the lake and Melton Borough Council has been waiting for a decision from its insurance company on how much of the cost will be met by it.

The bridge was insured for £150,000 and the insurers have offered £80k towards the work but because a full replacement is required the council will need to fund the remainder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the council’s cabinet will be recommended on Wednesday to set aside £200k for the project with the authority funding up to £125k of the cost – to include additional funding if required for ‘unforeseen additional costs’.

The total cost would come from a combination of the insurance contribution, a contribution from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, money from the Rural England Prosperity Fund, relevant developer Section 106 cash and capital receipts.

Ahead of the meeting, council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “Councillor Margaret Glancy and I have been working hard to support our staff team to provide a new bridge that will stand the test of time.

"We are disappointed that this could not be done sooner.

"Insurance claims are always notoriously slow endeavours.

"But more importantly it has been essential to provide a better completely new bridge at a time of greater and unpredictable flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will be expensive but fortunately our finances are in a sound position and this year we are adding to our reserves.

"Our financial plan has to be approved at full Council on July 24.

"Margaret and I wish to thank all our residents who use and cherish the country park for their patience and understanding.”

It is considered that a full replacement of the bridge is needed so that it is more resilient to cope with the challenges of future weather events.

Timber elements of the bridge are in poor condition after reaching the end of their useful structural life.