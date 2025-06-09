Charity to host family fun day in the Vale of Belvoir
Activities on offer, from 10am to 2pm, include archery, Kwik Cricket, Tri-Golf, croquet, badminton, basketball, table tennis, puzzle games and orienteering, which involves an hour of fun exploring the picturesque Belvoir Estate.
There will also be a visit by bird of prey called Scooby, CPR and First Aid demonstrations by Belvoir Cares and the cricket club bar will be open.
Entry, which includes a visit to the barbecue, is £10 for adults, £5 for children (under fives get in free) and a family ticket for £20.
The orienteering is open to solo runners, pairs and families, alike, with a map, for £5.
There are 30 controls and if you find them all you will have covered 10km.
All proceeds will go towards the work of the charity, which inspires children to live healthy, active lives through sport and outdoor education.
