‘Charity of the Year Awards’ now open for submissions

Leeds Dog Charity is one of those hoping to become Charity of the Year

The charity scheme is now in its seventh year and rewards the outstanding achievement of animal welfare organisations throughout the UK and Ireland.

Having run each year since 2015, Burns Pet Nutrition offers animal shelters and rescue centers the opportunity to showcase the great work they do by inviting them to apply for esteemed ‘Charity of the Year Award’.

Due to be announced in June 2022, two charities will be selected,

one for Ireland and one for mainland UK, to receive the gift of a lifechanging donation, alongside an ongoing support.

John Burns, Pet Nutritionist and founder of Burns Pet Nutrition said “We are extremely passionate about supporting and giving back to the community in any way, shape or form possible, and the same goes for

charities in need of the support they aren’t currently receiving. We are looking forward to working with the selected charities throughout 2022 and, hopefully, they will feel the benefit of the support we can offer”.

The previous Charity of the Year winners, Bedlington Terrier Rescue and West Cork Animal Welfare, were supported in 2020 with a donation that was invaluable through the COVID19 pandemic.

The West Cork Animal Welfare Group were delighted to be chosen as Charity of the Year Ireland in 2020, they said: “We at the West Cork Animal Welfare Group were so delighted to be chosen. It really gave us a great boost of confidence

to know that a large company like Burns was willing to support a small rescue like ours”.