Canal society to start up its cruising season
Boat trips can be booked with the Grantham Canal Society from March 10, Mothering Sunday.
Thirty-minute trips are available for £25 for up to 10 passengers and longer cruises can also be booked.
All proceeds go towards the canal’s maintenance and restoration.
The society is holding its Spring Craft Fair on Sunday April 21, from 10am to 3pm at its Woolsthorpe depot.
Go to www.granthamcanal.org/trip-boat24 to book a cruise with the society aboard its Three Shires narrowboat and enjoy lovely views of the waterway.