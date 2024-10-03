Holwell Nature Reserve

Campaigners are calling for a planned cull of muntjac deer at Holwell Nature Reserve to be called off.

Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust says ‘culling of any wild animal should always be a last resort’ but it has to be done to protect wildlife habitats and the 13,000 new trees which have recently been planted there.

Muntjacs have no natural predator and the Trust insist its population must be controlled for the good of the reserve and the many people who visit it.

But Holwell residents are concerned that locals will be endangered during the deer shooting process and that other methods should be used to control numbers of muntjacs.

Simon Wilkinson-Blake told the Melton Times: “The Trust will not tell us on what days the shooting will take place and yet the nature reserve is open to the public anytime, day or night.

“A road runs nearby, busy with residents on foot walking dogs, on bicycles and on horses.

“There is a Scouts camp just a short walk away.

“Why can’t the Trust see the danger involved and call off the cull?”

Another resident and experienced ecologist, Colin Green MBE, added: “The Trust says they are committed to this cull to protect tree saplings in the new Holwell Wood, but there are other ways to control deer, such as fencing.

"They say they will be shooting only Muntjac deer, but present no clear evidence of damage done to the local biodiversity of the reserve by this species.

"In contrast, you can easily see the damage and de-barking of trees caused by grey squirrels all over the reserve.”

However, Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust have reassured the public that they will not be put in danger during the culls.

A spokesperson said: “There is no safety risk for local residents.

"Any management of deer numbers would only take place on parts of the nature reserve where there is no public access.

“Deer management would only ever be undertaken by a fully qualified professional abiding by a clear code of practice and method statement.

"We will not provide specific details in advance of any potential shooting activity because doing so could encourage people to enter parts of the site without public access and create safety risks.”

The Trust says it minimises interventions on sites it manages but that deer culling is required in this instance.

“Deer are an important species that contribute positively to our biodiversity,” said the spokesperson.

“However, in the absence of natural predation, it falls to people who manage land to also manage growing deer populations.

"Deer management usually means managing their numbers to replicate a similar impact to that of natural predation.

"We want to see deer on our nature reserves; however, this needs to be at a level which allows all other wildlife to also flourish.

“Muntjac deer are a non-native species introduced to the UK in the late 19th century and they have no natural predator.”

Before considering any deer management, the Trust says it undertakes a formal assessment following the methodology developed by the Forestry Commission and used widely.

This is a robust approach, it adds, undertaken by individuals experienced in conservation management.