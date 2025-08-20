Members of Melton Mowbray Ramblers pictured during a walk earlier this summer

Members of Melton Mowbray Ramblers will be embarking on a full programme of walks during the month of September.

It all starts on Saturday September 6 with a trip to Tilton on the Hill, over 12 miles.

Participants are invited to meet at The Rose and Crown pub (LE7 9LF) at 9.30am.

Please bring a picnic for lunch.

Next up, on Saturday September 13, embarks on a visit to the picturesque Peak District in Derbyshire.

Ramblers meet at Hope, at the primary school (S33 6ZF), ready for a walk over 15 miles, meeting at 9.30am.

Please bring a picnic.

On Saturday September 20, the group heads off to Foxton Locks, near Market Harborough, for a 10-miler.

Meet on top car park (LE16 7RR) at 9am. Bring a picnic.

And on Saturday September 27, they visit Hungarton for a ramble over 7.5 miles.

Attendees should park on Church Lane (LE7 9JX) at 9.30am and bring a picnic.