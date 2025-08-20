Busy September programme for Melton Mowbray Ramblers
It all starts on Saturday September 6 with a trip to Tilton on the Hill, over 12 miles.
Participants are invited to meet at The Rose and Crown pub (LE7 9LF) at 9.30am.
Please bring a picnic for lunch.
Next up, on Saturday September 13, embarks on a visit to the picturesque Peak District in Derbyshire.
Ramblers meet at Hope, at the primary school (S33 6ZF), ready for a walk over 15 miles, meeting at 9.30am.
Please bring a picnic.
On Saturday September 20, the group heads off to Foxton Locks, near Market Harborough, for a 10-miler.
Meet on top car park (LE16 7RR) at 9am. Bring a picnic.
And on Saturday September 27, they visit Hungarton for a ramble over 7.5 miles.
Attendees should park on Church Lane (LE7 9JX) at 9.30am and bring a picnic.