Book a place on children’s summer activity scheme in Vale of Belvoir
A sports and countryside holiday scheme is to be held in the Vale of Belvoir this summer.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 5:31 pm
The activity days, for youngsters aged seven to 12, will be run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust for eight days, from August 9 to 12 and 16 to 19, at the Belvoir Cricket Ground, at Knipton.
Activities will include cricket skills and games, basketball, orienteering, short tennis, base hide and seek, dodgeball, rounders, tri-golf, archery, fishing and visits from the birds of prey, gamekeeper and working dogs.
Cost is £25 per day (9am to 3pm) or £85 for four days.
Email [email protected] to book a place.