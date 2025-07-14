Councillor Virge Richichi and Councillor Adam Tilbury at the launch of the Local Nature Recovery Strategy

A bold new strategy making space for nature across Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland has been officially launched.

The Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) has been developed by Leicestershire County Council and partners to protect nature and allow it to recover by conserving and improving habitats and biodiversity.

The launch, at Brooksby College, near Melton Mowbray, marks a major milestone in the commitment to nature recovery, bringing together a wide range of stakeholders in a collective effort to restore and protect the natural environment.

These include farmers, landowners, conservation groups, community organisations and representatives from local authorities – all involved in helping to shape the future of nature and make the vision of the LNRS a reality.

The ceremonial planting of rare black poplar trees marked the launch of the LNRS at Brooksby College

It sets out practical actions to boost the area’s wildlife and natural spaces including tackling habitat loss and shrinking species population – by expanding woodland cover, connecting rivers to their floodplains and controlling invasive plant species

The strategy also identifies habitats and species that need urgent attention - including barbastelle bats, hazel dormice, adders, palmate newts, European eels and water voles – and aims to build a healthier, more connected natural environment by protecting existing hedgerows and new native hedgerows and creating wildlife-friendly road verges with native wildflowers and grasses.

Councillor Adam Tilbury, cabinet member for environment and flooding at County Hall, said: “This is about taking positive, practical action to recover nature in every corner of Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland – from our rivers and woodlands to our farmlands and towns.

“The strong support we’ve received shows that the people of Leicestershire. Leicester and Rutland care deeply about the environment and are ready to work together for a greener, healthier future.”

And Councillor Virge Richichi, the cabinet member for communities and rural issues, added: “Nature recovery is not something we can do alone – and that’s why this strategy is built on partnership.

"Everyone in Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland has a role to play. Together, we can deliver real change for people, wildlife, and the places we all cherish.”

This is the fifth such strategy to be launched in England, and the first in the East Midlands.

With 80 per cent of the land within the scope of the strategy being farmland, farmers and landowners are key players, combining sustainable food production with nature-friendly methods.

Just under 1,200 responses were received during a consultation held earlier this year with 97 per cent of participants supported the strategy’s aims.

Feedback helped to shape the final version of the LNRS, ensuring it reflects local priorities and ideas.

The most popular suggestions for action were the creation of new habitats, the restoration or expansion of existing habitats and the need to make space for nature in housing, industrial and other developments.

Now, Leicestershire County Council will work with partners to create a delivery plan to provide support for farmers delivering nature friendly farming practices and habitat creation and protect communities from flooding using solutions such as tree planting, re-meandering rivers and connecting rivers to their floodplains.

Other initiatives include creating ‘nature corridors’ along historic rail lines and canals allowing wildflower verges, trees, and hedgerows to thrive.