News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Belvoir Big Band entertains at special Harby picnic

Music from the Belvoir Big Band entertained villagers at a Coronation picnic at Harby on Sunday afternoon.

By Nick Rennie
Published 10th May 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:46 BST
The Coronation picnic in full swing at HarbyThe Coronation picnic in full swing at Harby
The Coronation picnic in full swing at Harby

Blankets were spread out across The Leys playing field and some were able to use bale seating to enjoy the food and the music in warm sunshine.

The band’s programme opened with the National Anthem and three cheers for the new monarch with Jonathan Neale, who heads the village hall committee, later donning his ‘town crier’ costume and reading out a proclamation announcing the Coronation.

The band, which rehearses in the village hall every Tuesday evening, played for almost two hours and there several party goers danced in front of the band to a variety of swing, pop and rock n roll music.

Belvoir Big Band entertains at Harby's Coronation picnicBelvoir Big Band entertains at Harby's Coronation picnic
Belvoir Big Band entertains at Harby's Coronation picnic
Most Popular

Secretary Jon Jayes said: “The band would like to thank everyone who came along to support the event and the band.”

The band needs two more trombone players – go to www.belvoirbigband.co.uk for details.

Related topics:Coronation