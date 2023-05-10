The Coronation picnic in full swing at Harby

Blankets were spread out across The Leys playing field and some were able to use bale seating to enjoy the food and the music in warm sunshine.

The band’s programme opened with the National Anthem and three cheers for the new monarch with Jonathan Neale, who heads the village hall committee, later donning his ‘town crier’ costume and reading out a proclamation announcing the Coronation.

The band, which rehearses in the village hall every Tuesday evening, played for almost two hours and there several party goers danced in front of the band to a variety of swing, pop and rock n roll music.

Belvoir Big Band entertains at Harby's Coronation picnic

Secretary Jon Jayes said: “The band would like to thank everyone who came along to support the event and the band.”