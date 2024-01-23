Some of the volunteers who helped plant 500 trees for Melton's new community woodland at Kirby Fields

Melton Borough Council wants to transform a half-hectare site at Kirby Fields, off Cowslip Drive, into somewhere special for families to enjoy.

The trees should take five to seven years to mature and the area will also have new benches, litter bins, and picnic tables for community use and to enjoy the natural pathways created by the trees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pupils from the town’s Sherard Primary School helped with the project on Thursday afternoon.

Sherard Primary School pupils who helped plant 500 trees for Melton's new community woodland at Kirby Fields

Headteacher, Helena Blumfield, said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to contribute to such a worthwhile initiative to not only develop the local area but to also create cleaner air and to become part of history.

"The pupils are looking forward to watching the trees grow and being able to tell people that they were part of creating the woodland area.

"And of course, they enjoyed the delicious cakes and cookies.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of Welly’s Work Place, a Melton group which gives working and voluntary opportunities to adults with disabilities, also enjoyed helping out.

Members of Welly's Work Place who helped plant 500 trees for Melton's new community woodland at Kirby Fields

Jack Starbuck, an outreach adviser for The Woodland Trust, commented: “It was a privilege for the Woodland Trust to be a part of the creation of this new community woodland at Kirby Fields.

"The council hosted a very enjoyable planting event and it was inspiring how many volunteers, of all ages, came down to the site to help with planting, especially given how cold it was on the day.

"In time, the trees will provide a lovely woodland walk for local residents, as well as providing a valuable habitat for wildlife, storing carbon, improving air quality and helping with flood management.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is hoped the new green space will offer a haven for local wildlife, whilst also helping to reduce carbon in the atmosphere and providing a tranquil space for residents and visitors alike.

Sherard Primary School pupils who helped plant 500 trees for Melton's new community woodland at Kirby Fields

A woodland walk will be created from the hundreds of saplings, donated to the council by The Woodland Trust, which are around a metre tall and will grow into mature trees by around 2030.