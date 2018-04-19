New chairman appointed for Melton Mowbray 41 Club

Melton Mowbray 41 Club has announced John Wood as its chairman for 2018/2019.

John Wood has taken over from Tim Bryan, who handed over the responsibility to John at an AGM meeting at The Stilton Cheese Inn in Somerby.

41 Club is a group for former Round Tablers who, having reached the maximum age for Round Table, maintain their relationship and their fellowship by meeting each month for dinner combined with either a speaker of a visit to a place of interest.

Melton Mowbray 41 Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. Any former Round Tabler from any area is eligible to join. Contact John at jrw@payskills.com or on 01949 861836.