TV legend Nick Hewer announces UK Government matches Xmas donations to Street Child’s charity appeal

The UK Government said today it will match eligible donations to Street Child’s Christmas Appeal between December 15 and January 31 up to £500,000.

The appeal is raising funds to provide education to marginalised children around the world where help is desperately needed and Nick is the charity’s long term ambassador.

The first £225,000 donated to Street Child’s Christmas Appeal will also be matched by From Babies with Love, Boodles, and an anonymous donor, tripling the impact for children who need it most.

Over 72 million children are currently out of school because of conflict, climate change and cost of living crises around the world. The UK government’s aid match funding will provide much-needed support to Street Child’s work to protect children and provide them with life-changing education.

Nick Hewer in Sierra Leone

100% of eligible match funding from the UK government will go directly toward a Street Child project in Sierra Leone, which will help thousands of vulnerable children attend and stay in school. Public donations will go toward Street Child’s work around the world to see children safe, in school and learning.

Street Child began in 2008 with the aim of helping 100 street-connect children in Sierra Leone access education. Since then, they have impacted over one million children in more than 20 countries around the word.

Nick, star of The Apprentice and Countdown, said: “Thanks to generous match funding from the UK government and additional match funders, every pound donated will be tripled, massively multiplying the impact for children who need support the most.

“Education can unlock children’s full potential and lift communities out of poverty, yet millions of children around the world are denied this basic right. This Christmas, people in the UK have the opportunity to make a difference through Street Child, an inspiring charity working to provide education for marginalised children in the poorest countries.

“I’ve had the opportunity to visit Street Child programmes first-hand in Sierra Leone, and can testify to their great work and ability to transform a child’s life forever. Street Child sends children to school, trains teachers, builds schools and supports children and families in times of emergency to help them stay safe before they can be reintegrated back into education.

"During my travels, I’ve seen how poverty is one of the greatest barriers for parents to send their children to school. Street Child has also recognised this, and provides caregivers business training and grants to help them become financially independent and afford the cost of education for their children in the long-term.

“Please dig deep and support Street Child’s Christmas Appeal, where your pound can go further than any other charity.”

Minister for Development, Andrew Mitchell said: “Education is a ladder out of poverty in Northern Sierra Leone but many children, particularly girls and those with disabilities, are forced to leave school before they should.

"By supporting Street Child’s UK Aid Match appeal with The Times and Sunday Times this year you can help to keep vulnerable children in the classroom for longer, helping to lift them and their communities out of poverty for good. All donations before 31 January will be match funded by the UK government. After all, one of these children may well go on to discover a cure for cancer.”

Street Child CEO and Founder, Tom Dannatt said: “Over 72 million crisis-affected children are currently out of school and are being denied their basic human right.

This number is expected to rise due to war, climate-related disasters and poverty. And yet, education remains the single most effective intervention for improving a child’s ability to shape their future.

For every year spent in education, this significantly improves a child’s ability to improve their future earnings. This in turn results in healthier children who are more likely to remain in education themselves, ensuring generations will benefit from what we can achieve. Together we can transform the lives of thousands of children.”