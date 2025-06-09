MADMAC founder Amanda Heath (left) and Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Many will still struggle with their bills this year despite today’s government U-turn on winter fuel payments, according to a Melton Mowbray charity which supports people with debt problems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced today that pensioners who have an annual income of £35k or less will now get a winter pay-out of £200, or £300 if there is someone in the household aged 80 or over.

It means nine million older people will get the payment after missing out last December, with many residents across the Melton borough due to benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Melton And District Money Advice Centre (MADMAC) warns that this will not solve the problems of those struggling to pay rising bills and an ever increasing cost of living.

CEO Amanda Heath told the Melton Times: "While people will fear this winter and how they will pay for their fuel bills, we do see people struggling to get through each month at present, let alone harder times that approach us all when the seasons get colder.

"With threats of tax rises on the horizon, and other bills that we have seen soar, such as Council Tax, water, road tax or food prices - knowing how to budget is so essential.

“We try and stay positive and offer our clients solutions even if it is a long term, hard battle to find lasting solutions to money worries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MADMAC has supported nearly 2,000 local people with total debt of more than £10M since starting up eight years ago.

She added: “We have seen an ever increasing amount of clients struggling to keep up with not only their current usage of utility bills, but also have no spare income to cover arrears with any sustainable payment plan.

"Around a third of our client base go through an Insolvency process but yet could still face not being able to keep on top of their basic essential bills as we have seen, especially in these last few years, incomes not rising to the same levels as what is paid out each month.

“More clients are living in negative budgets which does not bode well for the future.”

Go online at www.madmacmoney.co.uk to use MADMAC’s free budget planner.

You can also email [email protected] to follow one of their regular money management courses.