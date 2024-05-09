Huge funding boost for free Melton debt advice centre
The team at Melton and District Money Advice Centre (MADMAC), which is based in Leicester Street in the town, are delighted to have been awarded a further five years funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players.
The £319K donation represents half of their operating costs for the next five years.
MADMAC started up nine years ago and has grown from an idea from their founder, Amanda Heath, to a free debt advice centre open five days a week.
As the need for their services continues to increase, so have their costs of having to take on more staff to cope with demand.
Amanda said: ”We are so excited that the National Lottery Community Fund have recognised the work we do in this way, it is always such an honour when places believe in our commitment to the local community and the relief and support we give to so many local families.
"Thanks to the National Lottery players we now have half our costs each year for the next five years, so we still have work to do to find the remaining funds, but we are confident we will achieve this.”
Michelle Ainge, debt adviser at MADMAC, added: “The whole team are really thrilled to have secured this funding, it enables us to continue to offer the much needed support and debt advice to many local families.”
