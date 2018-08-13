Hundreds enjoy replica mini beach at Melton by the Sea

All the fun of the seaside returned to Melton last week as the town’s BID staged the hugely-popular Melton by the Sea event in the Market Place.

And for two out of the three days it really did feel like being on a hot beach somewhere with the weather staying warm and dry.

Three-year-old Ivy Whitcombe relaxes in the sandpit PHOTO: Tim Williams

Hundreds of families attended on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from nearby towns including Oakham, Stamford and Syston.

There was sandpits, buckets and spades, traditional fairground rides and sandcastle competitions, Princess Pals, an arts and craft marquee and a ‘Seaside Town Trail’ for younger children.

Shelagh Core, BID manager, said: “This was a really well attended event. Parents were able to bring their children along for some free entertainment whilst its the school holidays.

“Families enjoyed all the activities on offer and made the most of the shops and parks too.”

Ruby Hill, Eva Goddard and Alfie Griggs with entertainer Dave Kallos PHOTO: Tim Williams

Everyone Active gave out free bottles of water and provided prizes for the sandcastle competitions, Twinlakes and Sandicliffe Kia Melton Mowbray had marketing pitches, and Melton Toys provided buckets and spades.

Next year Melton by the Sea returns on the same three dates in August.