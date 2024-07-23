Work to start on next phase of Leicestershire’s first garden village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction work is set to begin on the latest phase of homes at Broadnook, Leicestershire’s first garden village.

Charnwood Borough Council has granted planning permission for 242 Bovis Homes properties to be built on a parcel of land within the wider neighbourhood, which is located to the south of Rothley.

Bovis Homes is the third housebuilding brand – after Davidsons Homes and Cora - to join the project, which will deliver 1,950 homes on land west of the A6 and north of the A46.

Broadnook Garden Village will include 37 acres of land for employment use, a new local centre, supermarket, and primary school. The site will also be home to an assisted living retirement village and a care home, as well as sports facilities, open spaces, play areas, and allotments.

- A CGI street scene of houses built by Bovis Homes.

The Bovis Homes development will sit within the western half of the wider neighbourhood immediately to the south of the allotments and public open space in the northern part of the site.

Adrian Wood, regional sales and marketing director for Bovis Homes, said: “Broadnook is an important new community for Leicestershire which will provide much-needed new homes and infrastructure in a green and sustainable setting. An existing pocket of woodland will be preserved and enhanced by further planting to attract more wildlife, in line with the design code which is focused on attractive homes set within green landscapes.

“The Bovis Homes brand is associated with high quality and design excellence, and this fits extremely well with the wider vision for the project. The design of the homes has taken inspiration from local villages, ensuring a development which blends in with its surroundings.

“We will be starting work on site later this month (June) and look forward to writing the next chapter in the story of this exciting new neighbourhood. The opportunity to live in a new home at Leicestershire’s first garden village, with purpose-built community facilities on the doorstep and excellent roads links, clearly has strong appeal and interest is already high.”

The Bovis Homes properties will include a mix of high specification two, three, four, and five-bedroom houses for sale, with 28 of the homes being provided as affordable housing for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Bovis Homes is part of Vistry Group, which also includes Linden Homes and Countryside Homes.