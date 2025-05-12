Work begins on 50 new homes in Leicestershire village

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Work has begun on a flagship new homes development in Leicestershire, that will pave the way for a developer’s new East Midlands division.

St Mary’s Chase in the village of Stanton-under-Bardon, is the latest addition to the Allison Homes portfolio of sites, as the business expands its operation across the country to include the East Midlands region.

The builder celebrated as the first spade was put into the ground at the 50-home site off Main Street, in Stanton-under-Bardon, near Coalville.

The development, located at the edge of the village, will comprise a new collection of two, three, and four-bedroom homes.

Breaking ground at St Mary's Chase

It will include some ‘never seen before’ designs as well as eight affordable homes.

Ryan Asher-Powell, construction manager for Allison Homes, said: “This is a really important day for the community and Allison Homes as we work in partnership to create quality homes that will further enhance this beautiful village.

“Following a review of our portfolio, we are very excited to reveal that the site will include house types from our new collection as well as some ‘buyer favourite’ designs.”

The newly created East Midlands division of the well-established Peterborough-based construction firm is one of the first in the country to spearhead the construction of these new home designs.

Outline planning for St Mary’s Chase was granted by Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council in June 2024 with full permission granted in February this year. With work now underway, the developer anticipates the show home to open in Autumn with completion of the entire scheme by December 2026.

Allison Homes has worked closely with the council’s planning officers to create an attractive development with significant amounts of open space.

Ryan, 41, who has worked in the industry for over two decades, said: “As a responsible, customer-focused builder, we design developments to reflect their unique locations and the needs of the community.”

The land at St Mary’s Chase will be re-sculpted around the attractive street scenes to provide open green spaces with National Forest planting, and a play area, while also maintaining the existing public footpath through the site.

Some £600,000 will be invested into local facilities and services as part of a Section 106 agreement and will be allocated to the local primary school, the nearby secondary school, Markfield Medical Centre as well as Stanton-under-Bardon Recreation Ground. Funds will also be allocated to library facilities, public transport and waste management.

Amy Gormley, head of sales, at Allison Homes, said: “It is very important to us to not only provide quality homes but also ensure we are creating a new, sustainable community by extension.”

Stanton-under-Bardon is a picturesque village with a vibrant community. It has access to some stunning Leicestershire countryside as well as having great transport links. Coalville is a 12-minute drive, Leicester 22 minutes and the M1 motorway is easily accessible.

Amy said: “Homebuyers will enjoy a delightful blend of rural charm and modern convenience. At the heart of the village is a traditional pub, the Old Thatched Inn, a thriving village hall, and, just a stroll away, is the local convenience store.”

Billa Barra Local Nature Reserve is within walking distance and both Hill Hole Nature Reserve and Forest Hill Golf Club are a short drive away.

Although the Leicestershire site is the first development in the region to officially come under Allison Homes’ newly created East Midlands division, the firm is already well established in the east of England and the south west. As a company, it aims to deliver 2,000 homes annually across its regions.

An award-winning builder, Allison Homes has scooped NHBC Pride in Job awards, racked up an ‘excellent’ 4.7 rating according to Trustpilot reviews and, one of its latest accolades, secured a 5-star Home Builders Federation (HBF) award for customer satisfaction.

Amy added: “This is an exciting time for the business and its expansion. We have lots of land under option and extensive plans for our company expansion based on building sustainable communities across the East Midlands.”

Prices for homes at St Mary’s Chase are being finalised. Meanwhile, potential home buyers can register their interest now to ensure they are first to hear updates and prices.

For more information and to register your interest, visit: New Homes in Stanton Under Bardon | St Mary's Chase | Allison Homes

