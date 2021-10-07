Work advances on dozens of ‘affordable’ new Asfordby homes

Chris Jones (emh) and Eleanor Deeley (Deeley Group) pictured at the 'topping out' ceremony at The Willows development in Asfordby EMN-210710-155500001

The Willows will see 55 properties being offered for a mix of market sale, social rent and shared ownership occupants.

A ‘topping out’ ceremony has been held at the scheme - a partnership between Midlands-based developer Deeley Homes and social housing and care organisation emh - with the first homes set to be available next year.

Fifteen of the homes will be sold privately by Deeley Homes, with emh developing its first market sale units at the development, where work began in February.

More than two thirds of the houses will be classed as affordable homes and contribute to meeting key housing targets in the area.

Chris Jones, executive director of development at emh, a strategic partner of Homes England, said: “Strong partnerships help us deliver a diverse range of housing across the East Midlands, and we are delighted that residents will soon be moving into our first homes completed with Deeley Homes.

“Every one of our developments has made a lasting impact in the local community, and we are excited to see these affordable rent and shared ownership homes contributing to meeting the housing aspirations of people in the Melton borough.”

Eleanor Deeley, deputy managing director at Deeley Group, said: “This is a landmark moment for our development in partnership with emh near Asfordby.

“We’re excited to be launching 15 market sale homes alongside the two types of affordable homes and this approach means that The Willows will cater to a wide range of people in the community.

“The development has been designed with the needs of the area as its priority and will deliver much needed market sale homes and crucial affordable housing options for people living in the Melton Borough Council area.