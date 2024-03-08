Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Melton?
The surging costs of homes have hit unprecedented highs, posing challenges for first-time buyers to manage soaring mortgage expenses. Yet, for many families, the availability of garden space remains pivotal in choosing where to embark on their new life journey.
In response to this demand, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery collaborated to produce the Garden Space Report. This report helped rank areas in Melton based on the extent of outdoor space available, unveiling the prime locations for purchasing houses with gardens in the town.
Key Findings:
🏡Bottesford, Harby & Croxton Kerrial is the best area to buy a house with garden space in Melton as they have the highest private outdoor space with 2,545,495m2.
🏡 Melton Mowbray South is the area in Melton that has the lowest amount of home private green space with only 884,237m2.
🏡Melton has a total of 9,321,471m2 home green space area.
Top 5 areas in Melton to buy a house with garden space (m2
Bottesford, Harby & Croxton Kerrial - 2,545,495m2
Bottesford, Harby & Croxton Kerria has the most home garden space in Melton with 2,545,495m2.
Waltham, Wymondham & Great Dalby – 2,473,398m2
Second on the list is the area of Waltham, Wymondham & Great Dalby, having a garden space area of 2,473,398m2. This area has 6,871 residents.
Asfordby, Frisby & Old Dalby – 1,561,603m2
With 7,434 residents, Woodford Halse, Byfield & Staverton is the third area with the most home green space in Melton at 1,561,603m2.
Melton Mowbray North – 947,106m2
Melton Mowbray North has 9,283 living in the MSOA area and has a total home green space of 947,106m2.
Melton Mowbray West – 909,631m2
Melton Mowbray West rounds out the top five list, with the area having a home green space area of 909,631m2. There are 9,626 residents living in this area.
Areas in Melton ranked by their total private garden space
|
Rank
|
Area
|
Garden Space Area (m2)
|
1
|
Bottesford, Harby & Croxton Kerrial
|
2,545,495
|
2
|
Waltham, Wymondham & Great Dalby
|
2,473,398
|
3
|
Asfordby, Frisby & Old Dalby
|
1,561,603
|
4
|
Melton Mowbray North
|
947,106
|
5
|
Melton Mowbray West
|
909,631
|
6
|
Melton Mowbray South
|
884,237
Methodology:
- The data around access to gardens and public green spaces in Great Britain was taken from the Office for National Statistics.
- To find out the population of each area in both top five lists, we used Census data which is the most recent publication on the population of each place in the UK.
- We then downloaded the recent ‘Access to garden space, Great Britain’ dataset and pulled out the data for areas in Melton.
- From this we then pulled out the ‘private outdoor space total area (m²)’ section in the ‘Housing’ tab to find the places with the highest and lowest amount of home green space. This sorted the list from highest to lowest to create the rankings.