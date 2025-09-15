'We are so very pleased to see the Autumn rain falling'

Melton In Bloom volunteers hard at work on the woodland corner in the town centre

Autumn has arrived, and we have been so very pleased to see the recent rain, which is so desperately needed.

The fact it has fallen in substantial amounts means that the earth has been able to absorb more, giving all plants a great boost and ending the drought conditions for gardeners.

We will need to rethink the way we garden in future, if our summers continue in the same vein; using plants more suited to dry conditions, more mulching, and making sure we provide extra sources of water for wildlife.

Berries matured a lot earlier, and the dry conditions meant that some trees started to shed leaves prematurely, in August, which is a sign that they went into survival mode, to try and keep the rest of the tree alive.

We can help new planting to survive better by digging a larger and deeper hole for each item, allowing roots to spread further downwards as well as sideways, so plants can access water further down in the soil.

Progress was made recently in our efforts to transform the Woodland Corner into a new Dry Bed project, which will focus on drought-tolerant planting.

With the necessary removal of some trees due to them dying or being in a dangerous condition, the whole area, far from being in dappled shade, is now exposed to the sun, so a change of style is the only option.

We appealed for help with digging out the bed, and Melton Borough Council asked staff to volunteer to assist us in the task.

The work to dig out a large part of the bed went brilliantly, as our picture shows, and our thanks go to everyone involved, for giving their time and energy to the project.

Our volunteers will now take over, and we will be planting later this autumn, so that everything can settle in over the winter.

We would just like to clarify that the town centre floral planters and baskets, which look even more beautiful this year, are always planted up and maintained by Melton Borough Council’s grounds maintenance team, to Melton in Bloom’s designs.